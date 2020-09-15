Hillingdon crossbow attack: Man critically ill after being shot Published duration 11 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police were called to Pield Heath Road in Hillingdon, near the junction with Copperfield Avenue

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot with a crossbow on a street in west London.

The 33-year-old was found seriously hurt after emergency services were called to Pield Heath Road, Hillingdon, at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

The Met Police said he had suffered an abdominal injury which had been caused by a crossbow arrow and his condition is being treated as life-threatening.