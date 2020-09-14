Kidbrooke lorry crash: Driver dead and child critical Published duration 2 minutes ago

image copyright @paullu518 image caption The driver of the bin lorry was pronounced dead at the scene in Kidbrooke, the London Fire Brigade said

A man has died and an 11-year-old child is in a life-threatening condition after a bin lorry crashed into a house in south-east London.

Emergency services were called to Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, at 08:05 BST, where a "number" of people had been injured in the crash.

London Fire Brigade said the lorry driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other males were taken to hospital, London Ambulance Service added.