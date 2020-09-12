Man charged with murdering wife in Bexley home Published duration 54 minutes ago Related Topics London violence

image copyright Metropolitan police image caption Suzanne Winnister died from from severe neck and head injuries

A man has been charged with murdering his wife in south-east London.

Police discovered Suzanne Winnister, 66, collapsed in her home in Bexley at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.

Despite treatment, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as severe neck and head injuries.