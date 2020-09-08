'Champagne Charlie' sentenced for Wimbledon scam Published duration 51 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption The court heard John Clugston's grandchild has read up about his previous offences

A conman, known as "Champagne Charlie", has been sentenced for fleecing a businessman out of £1,500 with the promise of two tickets for Wimbledon tennis championships

John Clugston offered his victim two discounted corporate tickets for £1,500, which would also include a dinner with Boris Becker.

The 74-year-old previously admitted fraud by false representation.

He was given a 12-month suspended jail sentence at Southwark Crown Court.

Clugston, of Brighton, met his victim, a business owner, in July 2018 and offered the greatly reduced tickets before vanishing with the money.

He had gone to the central London office where the businessman was based and falsely claimed he was a member of the Friendly Society, which was housed in the same building.

image copyright Reuters image caption Clugston claimed tickets would have cost £20,000 but offered them for £1,500 and they would also include a dinner with tennis champion Boris Becker.

Judge Michael Grieve QC told the pensioner, who was listening through a hearing loop, that he had "an appalling" record that included at least 33 years in prison for fraud offences.

Clugston has 22 convictions for 97 offences including 67 for fraud or fraud-related cases.

The judge added that with "all the excitement" of the Wimbledon sporting event, his victim "fell for it".

The judge said he took into account Clugston's age, the conditions in prison during the coronavirus crisis, the recent "slow down" in his offending, the fact he has caring responsibilities and that he now appears to want to co-operate with the legal system and probation services.

'I'll use my pension to pay him back'

The father-of-three now wants to turn his life around after his 11-year-old grandson read about him online and said he was "embarrassed", the court heard.

The court heard that the victim of the Wimbledon ticket scam now feels very "wary" of making business deals and that his partner has described him as "naive".

After the sentencing Clugston told PA Media: "There is no justification for this, what I did was wrong. I am going to use my pension to pay him back. There is no problem with that, it is the least he deserves.

"The thing is - I have always left them (his victims) smiling and thinking they were getting something. It is a way of justifying it and this is the first time I have seen someone angry."

Clugston gained his "Champagne Charlie" nickname after operating a scheme where he posed as a businessman, visiting offices and offering to sell bottles of Bollinger champagne at a reduced price.

When his victims handed over the money, Clugston would leave to get the champagne and never return.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 after making more than £19,000 from the scheme.

