Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was pronounced dead at the scene

A boy has died falling from the balcony of a block of flats near Wembley Stadium.

The boy fell just before 07:00 BST on Olympic Way. Despite efforts from paramedics, the 13-year-old died at the scene, police said.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

The boy's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met added.