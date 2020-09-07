Boy, 13, falls to death from block of flats in Wembley
- 7 September 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A boy has died falling from the balcony of a block of flats near Wembley Stadium.
The boy fell just before 07:00 BST on Olympic Way. Despite efforts from paramedics, the 13-year-old died at the scene, police said.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained. No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.
The boy's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met added.