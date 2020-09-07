Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sean Williams was killed after he tried to intervene in a fight between two men

A man has been stabbed to death as he tried to intervene in a fight at an unlicensed music event in London.

Sean Williams, 34, died shortly after he was found with a stab wound to his neck on Thornsbeach Road, Catford, at about 05:30 BST on Sunday.

A 37-year-old man who was also thought to have been at the event in Culvery Road later arrived at hospital with a knife wound to his hand.

No arrests have been made, and the Met Police has appealed for witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Kate Kieran said "both the victim and the suspect had attended an unlicensed music event... during which, a fight broke out between two men".

"The victim intervened in this fight and suffered a fatal injury."

Ms Kieran said there had been "around 100 people at the event, and someone who was there knows the identity of the person responsible".

Mr Williams' next-of-kin has been informed, and a post-mortem examination will be held.