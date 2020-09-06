London

Bexleyheath stabbing: Five injured, five arrested

  • 6 September 2020
The Broadway, Bexley Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to The Broadway, Bexley, at 21:33 BST

Five men have been injured, one seriously, in a stabbing attack in south-east London.

The group were found after police were called to The Broadway, Bexley, at 21:33 BST on Saturday.

One had suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

Five suspects were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, the force said. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites