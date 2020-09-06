Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to The Broadway, Bexley, at 21:33 BST

Five men have been injured, one seriously, in a stabbing attack in south-east London.

The group were found after police were called to The Broadway, Bexley, at 21:33 BST on Saturday.

One had suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

Five suspects were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, the force said. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.