Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wretch 32 posted a video on Twitter of his father falling downstairs after being Tasered

A woman has denied obstructing police in an incident in which the father of rapper Wretch 32 was Tasered.

Claire Stephens, of Bromley Road, Tottenham, appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court and pleaded not guilty to obstructing Det Con Latham.

It is alleged the 53-year-old prevented officers entering through the door to the house and spoke to someone over the phone about the arrest when told not to by police on 21 April.

She will stand trial on 25 January.

Ms Stephens also denied a similar charge relating to another officer, DS Coffey, and faces trial at the same court on January 25 next year.

The court heard police had been attending the Bromley Road house in order to carry out the arrest of a member of Stephens's family.

The Metropolitan previously said a 22-year-old man found in the house was arrested and charged with encouraging another to commit an offence under the Serious Crime Act 2007.

Jude Lanchin, representing Stephens, told the court that "a man was Tasered inside the house" during the incident, highlighting the press attention it had received.

In June, Wretch 32, whose real name is Jermaine Scott, shared a video on Twitter of his 62-year-old father being Tasered at the Bromley Road property during the April incident.

The 36-second clip posted to the 35-year-old musician's Twitter account, which has since been viewed 1.7m times, showed Millard Scott, who was not arrested, tumbling downstairs.

In July, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would not be investigating the incident and that the matter should be dealt with within the Met Police.

The force said that no further action was being taken as there is no public complaint and no indication of misconduct.