London

Whitechapel party stabbing: Man not guilty of murder

  • 3 September 2020
Randy Skuse Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Randy Skuse was stabbed at a party in Whitechapel last year

A man has been found not guilty of killing a 27-year-old who was stabbed at a party in east London.

Randy Skuse was found dead after a fight broke out in a block of flats on Buckle Street, Whitechapel on 23 November last year.

Sahal Abdi, 27, of St Ann's Road, Kensington, had denied Mr Skuse's murder as well as three counts of wounding with intent.

A jury cleared him of all charges following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites