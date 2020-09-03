Image copyright Met Police Image caption Randy Skuse was stabbed at a party in Whitechapel last year

A man has been found not guilty of killing a 27-year-old who was stabbed at a party in east London.

Randy Skuse was found dead after a fight broke out in a block of flats on Buckle Street, Whitechapel on 23 November last year.

Sahal Abdi, 27, of St Ann's Road, Kensington, had denied Mr Skuse's murder as well as three counts of wounding with intent.

A jury cleared him of all charges following a trial at the Old Bailey.