Image copyright Met Police Image caption Corey Junior Davis - known as CJ - was shot at close range in a Newham playground in 2017

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead has said she will not stop campaigning for justice until her son's killer is caught.

Corey Junior Davis, known as CJ, was killed in a drive-by shooting in a playground in East London on 4 September 2017.

In a renewed appeal, CJ's mother Keisha McLeod said she was "unable to move on".

Met Police have offered £20,000 for information that leads to a conviction.

A serious case review found the teenager had been groomed by gangs from the age of 13.

On the day of Corey's death, he was with a group of young people when a stolen Range Rover drove past on Moore Walk, Forest Gate.

An occupant fired multiple shots and CJ was fatally injured.

He died in hospital the next day.

'Very complicated case'

Ms McLeod said: "CJ was a fun, loving, kind and handsome young boy. He loved dancing and would make us join in with his routines. He was incredibly talented and had so much to live for.

"I won't give up on my campaign for justice until my son's killer is behind bars and that's why I'm asking anyone with any information to speak to the police," she added.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams said it was a "very complicated case, but over time allegiances change".

"There may be people who couldn't speak to police previously who are now prepared to help."

"Whatever anyone tells us will be treated sensitively and confidentially and we can protect them from any fear of retribution," he added.