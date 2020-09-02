Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organisers hope the event in London's Hyde Park will return in November 2021

London's Winter Wonderland has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has been announced.

The annual event started out in 2007 as a Christmas Market in Hyde Park and has since grown in size with ice skating, shows and roller coaster rides added.

Due to "ongoing health concerns and travel restrictions" organisers said they had no option but to call it off.

It is hoped Winter Wonderland will return in November 2021.

A statement issued on the Winter Wonderland website said the announcement came "with a heavy heart".

It added: "In light of ongoing health concerns, travel restrictions and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and considering the size and scale of this event, we just couldn't find a way to do that without compromising the magical attractions, shows, rides, bars and experiences that make Hyde Park Winter Wonderland so special.

"We know how disappointing this news will be for the millions of people we usually welcome each season."

