Image caption Clare Easton lives in one of the newly-painted homes

Angry residents say homes on their estate have been painted a shade of yellow similar to "baby's poo".

Hounslow Council is carrying out the work on the Worple Estate in Isleworth, west London, which is a mix of authority-owned and private homes.

Clare Easton, who lives in one of the newly painted homes, said: "When I first saw it, it just reminded me of a baby's nappy, baby's poo."

Another family who tried to repaint it said they had been ordered to stop.

Image caption Hounslow Council is carrying out work on the estate

According to residents, up to 30 properties are having thermal cladding added to the brickwork, which is then being painted mustard yellow.

"Passers-by have made comments on it saying how awful it looks. I just wish that I could change the colour, I really do," said Ms Easton.

Residents said they were originally told the council houses would be painted "magnolia or similar".

Amanda Dickinson, who owns her home, said they would have tried to object if they had known what colour the houses would be painted, but instead "we've got houses the colour of dog sick".

Image caption One family said they were told to stop when they tried to paint over the colour

One family, who asked not to be named, paid to have a decorator paint over the yellow, but said they were ordered to stop by the council.

Their case has been taken up by former Hounslow councillor Vanessa Smith who said she "really can't see why they have to have these colours imposed on them".

The council has been approached for comment.