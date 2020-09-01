Image copyright Met Police Image caption The judge said Yi Xing Song had suffered "sleepless nights" because he believed Ms Wang was seeing another man

A jealous man who murdered his partner and shared images of her body on a messaging app with her family has been jailed for life.

Yi Xing Song stabbed Li Qing Wang 21 times in her bedroom in Leyton, east London, in February.

Song, 54, had suffered "sleepless nights" because he thought Ms Wang, 35, was seeing another man, the Old Bailey was told.

He was ordered to serve at least 19 years in jail after admitting murder.

On the day of the killing, the court was told he had drunk strong lager and red wine before launching a "ferocious" attack with a 6in knife.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption A photo showing Li Qing Wang's body was shared with her family by Song

He had then shared images of her body on a family WeChat group.

The photo was seen by Ms Wang's sister, who lives in China, and she got in touch with relatives to check on Ms Wang's welfare.

Two friends then found her body, a broken phone and Song "pretending to be unconscious".

During the sentencing it was heard that since the murder the victim's son Xudong Wang had been forced to take a year out of his masters course at Cambridge University.

It had been his mother's dream to see him graduate, the court heard.

