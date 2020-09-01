Image copyright Met Police Image caption Katrina Makunova died after she fell on a kitchen knife which she had in her handbag

Two police officers have been accused of failing to act on claims of domestic violence made by a girl who was killed in a fight with her ex-boyfriend.

PCs Kerry Lynham and Sophie Dennis face disciplinary hearings over claims of harassment made by Katrina Makunova in the weeks before her death.

The 17-year-old died in 2018 when she fell on to a knife she had hidden in her handbag before meeting her ex.

Oluwaseyi Dada, 23 was jailed for two years for her manslaughter last year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct revealed Ms Makunova had made five allegations to police accusing Dada of assault and harassment between February and June 2018.

Ms Makunova was found with a stab wound on 12 July that year at a house in Brisbane Street, Camberwell.

The knife, which had been inside her handbag, had pierced the bag and punctured her chest.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Oluwaseyi Dada pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Katrina Makunova who died in Camberwell, south London, on 12 July 2018

The two Metropolitan Police constables will face claims their performance was grossly incompetent.

It is claimed that on 23 June 2018, at an address in Forest Hill and at Lewisham police station, they failed to acknowledge a member of the public was reporting criminal allegations of harassment and offences under the Public Order Act, among other allegations.

PC Dennis is also accused of providing false and misleading information on a crime report.

It is claimed the officer wrongly recorded Miss Makunova did not want to make a statement when she had not been asked to do so; wrongly stated that a risk assessment form had been completed; and incorrectly said she had refused to answer some questions.

The two-day hearing is set for 8 September.