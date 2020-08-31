Man charged after Thames Clipper river bus theft
- 31 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after a Thames Clipper boat was stolen, sparking a police river chase in London.
The Metropolitan Police said a man was detained and the vessel taken to Canary Wharf dock following the theft at 03:00 BST on Saturday. It said Marine support units intercepted the Clipper.
Joseph Hawkridge, 22, from Chatham, Kent has been charged with taking a conveyance without the owner's consent.
He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court later.