Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police chased a Thames Clipper at 03:00 BST on Saturday

A man has been charged after a Thames Clipper boat was stolen, sparking a police river chase in London.

The Metropolitan Police said a man was detained and the vessel taken to Canary Wharf dock following the theft at 03:00 BST on Saturday. It said Marine support units intercepted the Clipper.

Joseph Hawkridge, 22, from Chatham, Kent has been charged with taking a conveyance without the owner's consent.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court later.