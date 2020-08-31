Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen a vehicle enter St James Park

A man has been charged with murdering a 37-year-old who was found attacked in an east London park.

Yassar Mustakim Moussa was found in St James Park in Walthamstow at about 13:40 BST on 24 August, two days after he was last seen.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the neck.

Richard Hand, 42, of Falmouth Way, Walthamstow, was charged on Sunday and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the park or who saw a vehicle drive in or out of the north or south gates to contact them.