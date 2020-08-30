Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen a vehicle enter St James Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 37-year-old who was found attacked in an east London park.

Yassar Mustakim Moussa was found in St James Park in Walthamstow at about 13:40 BST on 24 August, two days after he was last seen.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the neck.

The arrested man, who is in his 40s and from Walthamstow, remains in police custody.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the park or if they had seen a vehicle drive in or out through either the north or south gates to contact them.