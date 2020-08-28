Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joel dreamed of becoming a firefighter, his family said

Three men have been arrested in connection with an arson attack which killed a seven-year-old boy.

Joel Urhie died in the fire at his family home in Deptford, south-east London, in 2018.

Police believe the fire was started by a burning package being pushed through the letterbox.

The men, aged 21, 22 and 24, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Police said the case remains "very open and active".

The arrested men have since been released on bail.

It was previously reported that one line of inquiry was that the attack was gang-related, amid reports Joel's brother, Sam, then 21, may have been the target.

The fire started during the early hours of 7 August. Joel's mother and then-19-year-old sister escaped by jumping out of a first-floor window.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Joel Urhie's body was found in the upstairs bedroom he shared with his mother, Iroroefe Urhie

Joel's body was found in the upstairs bedroom he shared with his mother and a post-mortem examination found his death was "consistent with fire and smoke inhalation".

Months after the fire Joel's mother, Efe Urhie, said her son's final words to her were that the pair "were going to make it".

Det Ch Insp Wrigley said the pain of losing a child under these circumstances is immeasurable.

"There are people out there who know exactly what went on and who is responsible for Joel's death. I need them to do the right thing and get in touch," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Scotland Yard has launched an arson investigation

CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with Joel's murder were shown on BBC One's Crimewatch Roadshow in March 2019.

The man was seen on camera cycling with a petrol can, which he appeared to fill with fuel at a Shell garage in Shooters Hill Road and then cycled away.

But, detectives said that man was traced and was ruled out of the investigation.

Two men, aged 21 and 29, were arrested four days after the fire on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life, but they were released with no further action in November 2019.

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.