Image copyright Met Police Image caption Damani Mauge was fatally stabbed while on the number 130 bus

A teenager fatally stabbed a boy with a hunting knife on a busy bus before trying to steal a chain from his body as he lay dying, a court heard.

The defendant, who was 16 at the time, is accused of inflicting deadly injuries to 17-year-old Damani Mauge on a single-decker 130 bus in Croydon, south-east London, on 8 March.

Damani tried to disarm his alleged assailant as the struggle moved off the bus, a trial heard on Friday.

The defendant denies the charges.

CCTV footage shown to an Old Bailey jury, showed Damani breaking free from his assailant, then staggering a couple of steps before collapsing on the pavement.

The Old Bailey heard the defendant, now 17, tried to remove Damani's metal chain from around his neck as he lay bleeding to death.

The suspect ran off when a woman with a shopping bag tried to intervene, footage showed.

Prosecuting, Tony Badenoch QC said: "The incident began on the bus, before spilling on to the pavement as the bus was holding at a stop.

'Lethal weapon'

"It is possible on the CCTV to see the defendant move his hand towards where his hunting knife was.

"Only Damani could have told us what he saw, but what happened next is clear - the fight continued.

"The knife is clear to see and it was this defendant's first action - to produce a lethal weapon.

"There are images of the defendant fighting with the hunting knife, having produced it, the prosecution suggest, for its very purpose - aggression, and seriously hurting somebody. Damani died.

"It was whilst Damani Mauge was collapsed, and obviously so, the prosecution allege, (the defendant) tried to take his chain from his neck.

"To do so, he used both his hands and for a moment he put down the hunting knife he had with him."

The defendant denies murder, possession of an offensive weapon and attempted robbery.

The trial continues.