Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Graphic footage from PC Outten's body worn camera showed Muhammad Rodwan punching him before grabbing a sharpened machete

A Metropolitan Police officer who was injured in a machete attack in east London last year has returned to work,

PC Stuart Outten was repeatedly slashed by Muhammad Rodwan after the van driver was pulled over in Leyton.

The officer sustained wounds to his head, arm and hand from a 2ft-long blade, several broken fingers and three severed tendons in one hand.

PC Outten was awarded a high commendation for his "extraordinary bravery" at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Despite receiving life-changing injuries in the attack, he has returned to work and is progressing towards returning to full duties, the force said.

"I have had a huge amount of support both internally and from members of the public," PC Outten said.

"I am honoured to have now received this commendation - it means a huge amount."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption PC Stuart Outten has been awarded a high commendation for his "extraordinary bravery"

Rodwan was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was jailed for 16 years and a further three years on extended licence.

PC Outten was one of three serving officers recognised for their efforts by Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick at the ceremony at New Scotland Yard.

She said: "I am extremely proud to commend these officers and members of the public who acted without a thought for their own safety in order to protect others.

"Their quick thinking, bravery and professionalism is outstanding and I thank them for their selfless actions."