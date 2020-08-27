Image copyright Met Police Image caption Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar Safi and Mohammed Yaseen Safi are said to have been taken from their foster home

An urgent manhunt is under way after a father abducted three boys from their foster home in south London, the Met Police said.

Detectives are looking for Imran Safi, 26, who is said to have threatened the foster carer with a knife in Coulsdon last Thursday.

He is accused of taking Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar Safi and Mohammed Yaseen Safi - aged six, five and three.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the abduction.