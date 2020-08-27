Image caption The allegations centre on incidents on the Northern Line in 2019

A man has denied racially aggravated abusive behaviour directed at two Jewish boys on the London Underground.

Isher Campbell was filmed reading Bible passages to the children in skullcaps (kippahs) who were on the Northern Line on 22 November last year.

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to three racially aggravated public offences.

Mr Campbell, of Handsworth, Birmingham, will next appear at Inner London Crown Court in September.

He is charged with being abusive towards Michael Brand and his children in November between Hendon Central and Leicester Square.

Mr Campbell also denied being abusive to Muslim mum-of-two Asma Shuweikh who was on the same Tube carriage as Mr Brand.

The court was told the defendant also faces charges of being abusive towards another man, Sholom Toron, on the same part of the Underground on 6 August last year, which he also denied.

A charge of using threatening, abusive words likely to cause alarm or distress was withdrawn by the prosecution.

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.