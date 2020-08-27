Image copyright Facebook Image caption Flamur Beqiri is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri

A kickboxer has denied carrying out an "organised hit" on a man who was shot in front of his wife and child on Christmas Eve.

Flamur Beqiri, 36, the brother of a former reality TV star, was killed outside the family's home in Battersea, south-west London, last year.

Anis Fouad Hemissi, 23, was extradited from Denmark and is on trial at the Old Bailey.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a firearm.

The court heard Mr Hemissi, a Swedish national, flew into the UK four days before the murder.

Prosecutors allege the defendant came to the UK with the sole purpose of "executing" Mr Beqiri, before fleeing to Copenhagen.

Mr Hemissi was arrested at Copenhagen Airport on 20 January and returned to the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flamur Beqiri was shot dead on 24 December 2019

Mr Beqiri, a Swedish national of Albanian heritage, is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.

The father-of-one had been living in London for four or five years at the time of his death.

The trial will begin on 12 July 2021.