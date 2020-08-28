Image copyright Google Image caption Officers forced their way into a property in Lockesfield Place, Isle of Dogs

A mother and her seven-year-old son have been found dead at their home in east London.

The Met Police said the pair had been identified as Yulia Gokcedag, 35 and her son Timur.

Post-mortem tests have been carried out and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Their bodies were found by officers who forced their way into a property in Lockesfield Place, Isle of Dogs, on 13 August at 03:20 BST.

Police watchdog referral

They had been reported as missing to police the day before.

The Gokcedags were unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Inquests into the deaths are set to be held at Poplar Coroner's Court on 16 December.

The Metropolitan Police said that its directorate of professional standards (DPS) had also been informed.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which referred it back to the local professional standards unit which is now investigating.