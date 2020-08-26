Image copyright PA Media Image caption Roger Hallam is one of five people who have been charged with conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

One of the co-founders of climate change group Extinction Rebellion has been remanded into custody ahead of a weekend of planned action, police said.

Roger Hallam, 54, of Wandsworth, is among five people charged with conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

He and four others appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, the Met Police said.

Mr Hallam will appear at Wood Green Crown Court next month.

The other four people who were charged are Diana Warner, 61, from Bristol, Ferhat Ulusu, 42, of Hackney, Holly Brentall, 28, of Haringey, and Steven Nunn, 56, of Telford.

An Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman said all five except for Mr Nunn are definitely connected to the climate change group.

Extinction Rebellion supporters said protests are planned at various locations across the country this weekend, ahead of their next "uprising" in London next week.

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.