Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe Yassar Mustakim Moussa was the man found dead in St James Park, in Walthamstow

A man has been found dead in a busy north London park with a fatal knife wound to his neck.

A member of the public discovered the body in a brook in St James Park, Walthamstow, on Monday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but officers believe the dead man is Yassar Mustakim Moussa, 37, who had been missing since Saturday.

A murder investigation has been launched. No arrests have yet been made.

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith said: "A man's life has been brutally taken and his body left in a park.

"This is a busy park with lots of people using it and I'm asking those park visitors, and nearby residents, to really think back over this weekend."