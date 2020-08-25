Image caption Olga Freeman is accused of killing her son Dylan

A woman admitted killing her severely disabled 10-year-old son in a call to her friend, an inquest has heard.

Police discovered the body of Dylan Freeman, who had autism and Cohen syndrome at his home in Cumberland Park, Acton, on 16 August.

West London Coroner's Court on Tuesday heard Dylan died after his airways had been restricted by a sponge.

His mother and primary carer, Olga Freeman, appeared at the Old Bailey last week accused of his murder.

Senior coroner Chinyere Inyama said doctors had recently prescribed Ms Freeman antidepressant tablets.

Mr Inyama said: "His mother called a friend in the early hours to state to the friend that she killed her son."

He said the mother and her friend went to Acton police station in west London and told them what had happened.

The coroner said it appeared Dylan had been administered a sleeping aid.

A sponge was then placed in his mouth, tied with a strap.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The body of Dylan Freeman was found at a house in Cumberland Park, Acton

Dylan had autism, Cohen syndrome - which is linked to abnormalities on many parts of the body - and other issues.

Dylan's father, celebrity photographer Dean Freeman, last week described his son as "a beautiful, bright, inquisitive and artistic child who loved to travel, visit art galleries and swim".

His body was identified four days later by his headteacher.

Mr Inyama gave restriction of the airways as the preliminary cause of death.

There was no other evidence of injuries caused by assault or restraint.

Mr Inyama adjourned the inquest until March 2021, pending the outcome of any legal proceedings.

Ms Freeman is due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the Old Bailey on 4 November.