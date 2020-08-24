Image copyright Met Police Image caption One of the women found in a flat in east London was mother-of-three Mihrican Mustafa

A sex offender accused of murdering two vulnerable women did not tell police their bodies were stored in a freezer as he was "panicking", a jury hears.

Zahid Younis is accused of killing Henriett Szucs and Mihrican Mustafa and hiding their remains, which were discovered at his flat in April 2019.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC told Southwark Crown Court jurors that Mr Younis was "systematically dishonest".

Mr Younis, of Canning Town, east London, denies murdering both women.

The court previously heard that Ms Szucs had last been seen in August 2016 and Ms Mustafa in May 2018.

During cross-examination Mr Penny said: "On the day you came home and found a dead woman on your couch, oddly enough on that day you chose not to contact the police.

"On the day that Henriett was found dead, you did not choose to contact the police."

'Uncomfortable calling police'

Younis, a convicted sex offender who once married a 14-year-old girl in an Islamic ceremony, replied: "I did not.

"I was panicking because there was a dead body in my house.

"I have a criminal conviction and a criminal past.

"I was not comfortable with calling the police and telling them I had a dead body in my house."

Mr Penny told Mr Younis that he was "systematically dishonest" and he was a "master of the construction of an intricate and developing story".

Previously in the trial, Mr Younis, of Vandome Close, claimed that he came home one day in October 2016 to find Ms Szucs dead on his sofa.

The defendant said he then hid her body in a newly-purchased freezer with the help of a local criminal.

He told jurors that the same criminal - and an older man with a walking stick - brought the body of Ms Mustafa round in a wheelie bin in May 2018, forcing him to hide a second body in his freezer.

The criminal had threatened to "tell everyone I already had a body in my flat", the defendant said.

Mr Younis said he had only briefly met Ms Mustafa at a friend's home, denied ever contacting her by phone, and said he did not know how her fingerprint came to be in his flat.

The trial continues.