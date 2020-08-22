Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened on Friday afternoon

Two police officers were punched in the face while another had their wrist broken while trying to restrain a man at a home in west London.

The Met said the officers were attacked while attending reports of damage at a home in Pembroke Road, Ruislip, at 13:10 BST on Friday.

While there, a 27-year-old man entered the property and assaulted the officers.

He has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers.

Officers also held him on suspicion of criminal damage and assault causing actual bodily harm. He remains in custody.

The Met said the male and female officers who were punched in the face have cuts and bruising. All three officers were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Det Ch Insp Thomas Bowen said: "Police officers are ordinary people like you and your family members. They are men and women who come to work to protect London's communities and to help those who have been victims of crime or are otherwise vulnerable.

"In this case they went to an address to support somebody who needed their assistance and were met with an appalling and entirely unacceptable level of violence."