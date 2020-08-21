Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a fight near Overton Road in Brixton on Thursday

Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in south London.

Police were called to reports of a fight near Overton Road in Brixton at about 18:00 BST on Thursday and found two men with stab injuries.

A 20-year-old man died in hospital while a second man, aged 26, has non life-threatening injuries.

Scotland Yard said a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 26-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Det Ch Insp Richard Vandenbergh said: "The incident took place on a busy street in the evening in front of horrified onlookers."

Police said an overturned car found in nearby Marcella Road was being linked to incident.

Det Ch Insp Vandenbergh said officers were working to understand the chain of events and urged any witnesses to come forward.