Image copyright Met Police Image caption One of the women found in a flat in east London was mother-of-three Mihrican Mustafa

A convicted sex offender who is on trial for murdering two women and storing their bodies in a freezer has told a jury he is a "decent guy".

Zahid Younis, 35, is accused of killing Henriett Szucs and Mihrican Mustafa and hiding their remains, which were discovered at his flat in April 2019.

Prosecutors say he subjected both women to "very significant violence".

Giving evidence at Southwark Crown Court, he denied being in a relationship with Ms Szucs.

The defendant said she became "obsessed" with him after they had sex and that, out of goodness, he would feed her when she came round.

Image copyright Court handout Image caption Zahid Younis is a convicted sex offender, the court heard

Jurors have heard that Mr Younis was once jailed for sexual activity with a child, and for violence against a separate teenage girl.

Mr Younis said that he may have done "unnatural things" in the past but that the "decency doesn't go".

Duncan Penny QC, prosecuting, told the defendant he was a "dishonest, fabricating, manipulative liar".

The prosecutor said Mr Younis "went off [Ms Szucs] months later" when he discovered she worked as a prostitute.

Image copyright PA Image caption The bodies of the two women were found at a flat in Vandome Close, Canning Town

The prosecution says Mr Younis murdered Ms Szucs in his flat in Vandome Close, Canning Town, east London, after she moved there thinking that he also had feelings for her.

Mr Younis claimed that he came home one day in October 2016 to find Ms Szucs dead on his sofa.

He then hid her body in a newly-purchased freezer with the help of a local criminal.

He told jurors earlier that the same criminal - and an older man with a walking stick - brought the body of Ms Mustafa round in a wheelie bin in May 2018.

The unnamed criminal threatened to "tell everyone I already had a body in my flat".

Mr Younis said he had only briefly met Ms Mustafa at a friend's home and denied ever contacting her by phone.

The trial continues.