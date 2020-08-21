Image copyright Google Image caption Police responded to a claim a car and child had disappeared from Beckton Triangle Retail Park shortly before 12:20 BST

A man has been charged with wasting police time after allegedly reporting that a child was inside a car stolen from a retail park.

An urgent investigation was launched by the Met Police on Thursday after it was claimed a white Audi and a child had disappeared from Beckton Triangle, east London.

The child and the vehicle were both later found safe and well elsewhere.

Jamal Thomas, 23, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

He has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.