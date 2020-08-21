Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of fighting in the Overton Road area of Brixton on Thursday night

A man has been killed in a double stabbing in Brixton, south London.

There were reports of fighting in the Overton Road area on Thursday night where police found the victim in nearby Wynne Road, the Met said.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Detectives said they were treating the death as murder and no arrests had been made. Another man, also thought to be in his 20s, was found with stab injuries in Overton Road.

He remains in hospital and his condition is described as not life threatening.

An overturned car found in nearby Marcella Road is being linked to the incident by police.

A Section 60 order, which grants police additional stop and search powers, is in place across an area of south London, including Brixton, Clapham, Kennington and Vauxhall, until 09:00 BST on Friday, the Met added.