Rolling Stones set to open flagship London store

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Rolling Stones postponed their summer No Filter Tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rolling Stones will open a flagship store in central London selling clothing and merchandise

RS No. 9 Carnaby, in Soho, has been jointly curated by the band and merchandising company Bravado, and will showcase the band's colours of red and black.

A glass floor will feature song lyrics, while the fitting rooms will be adorned with famous album artwork.

The store is set to open on 9 September.

The shop window features a soundwave installation taken from the opening to the 1966 hit track Paint It Black.

The Rolling Stones said: "Soho has always encapsulated rock 'n' roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store."

The store will also introduce Stones Red, an official colour from Pantone which is established from the first use of the band's famous lips logo.

Bravado's CEO, Mat Vlasic, said the store "is the result of years of planning".