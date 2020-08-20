Image copyright BTP Image caption Alex Lanning (wearing a cap) confronted Tashan Daniel (wearing an Arsenal top) at Hillingdon station

A man has been jailed for murdering an athlete on a London Underground platform.

Alex Lanning, 22, stabbed Tashan Daniel in the heart as the 20-year-old went to watch Arsenal play last September.

Lanning claimed the murder weapon, a Nato military knife, was taken from the set of the Fast and Furious film.

He was jailed by Judge Mark Dennis QC for at least 25 years for what he called a "dreadful display of violence".

Jonathan Camille, 20, who was with Lanning on the platform at Hillingdon station and went on the run with him, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in a young offenders institude after being convicted of manslaughter.

The Old Bailey heard how Mr Daniel and his friend Treyone Campbell were confronted by the killers after Lanning had asked Mr Daniel "what he was looking at" across the Tube tracks.

Image caption Alex Lanning told the court he took the knife from Warner Bros studios

Mr Campbell said "violence erupted" and Lanning, of Hillingdon, and Mr Daniel broke off into a fight on the platform.

As a train pulled into the station, Mr Daniel was stabbed in the heart by Lanning with a £200 German-made knife, which the court heard had been "designed for NATO military aircraft rescues with the capacity to saw through laminated glass and cut through seatbelts".