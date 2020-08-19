Image caption Olga Freeman is accused of killing her son Dylan

The 10-year-old son of a celebrity photographer allegedly killed by his mother died from restriction of his airways, a court has heard.

Dylan Freeman's body was discovered in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London, on Sunday.

His mother, 40-year-old Russian national Olga Freeman, has been charged with murder and appeared at the Old Bailey earlier.

At the hearing, Dylan's cause of death was revealed by prosecutor Joel Smith.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC remanded Mrs Freeman in custody to appear at the Old Bailey again on 4 November.

Dylan's father Dean Freeman, who was in Spain when his ex-wife allegedly killed their son, paid tribute to him earlier this week.

Mr Freeman, whose work includes campaigns with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, said in a statement on Monday: "Dylan was a beautiful, bright, inquisitive and artistic child who loved to travel, visit art galleries and swim.

"We travelled extensively over the years together, spending such memorable time in places including Brazil, France and Spain.

"I can't begin to comprehend his loss."