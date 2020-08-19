Image copyright Peter Pexington Image caption The "anonymous" photographs of staff at the Royal London Hospital were during the pandemic

A security guard at an east London hospital has created a series of portraits to pay tribute to the "heroes" he works with.

Piotr Peksa has been taking photographs of staff at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel during the pandemic.

Mr Peksa, who also uses the pseudonym Peter Pexington, said he created the images to thank those at the hospital.

"To be a nurse or doctor, you really have to be a hero," he said.

Image copyright Peter Pexington

Image copyright Peter Pexington

Many of the pictures were taken in the early hours of the morning at the end of night shifts.

Mr Peksa told the BBC that his job had given him the chance to see firsthand what his colleagues were going through.

"They're risking so much, they're working so much... they just deserve some little bit of fun," he said.

Image copyright Peter Pexington

Image copyright Peter Pexington

The amateur photographer and filmmaker is posting the images on his Instagram page.

"I wanted to do this project for the nurses and doctors because I want to show them as heroes so a lot of people can see," he said.

When asked what he would like to say to staff at the Royal London Hospital, he said: "I would like to say thank you. A big thank you guys. Very great job, well done."

Image copyright Peter Pexington

Image copyright Peter Pexington

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

All images subject to copyright