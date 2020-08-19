Image copyright AFP Image caption The event normally attracts more than one million people to the streets of west London

Radio presenters DJ Ace and Remel London are to host the digital event for this year's Notting Hill Carnival.

For the first time in its 54-year history, the celebrations are set to be held online after the usual live event in west London was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four channels will stream performances and entertainment over the bank holiday weekend from 29 August.

It will start with a live countdown on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus.

The event is traditionally held in Notting Hill, Westbourne Park and parts of Kensington and has taken place annually since since 1966.

But in May the carnival joined a list of summer calendar events to have been postponed, including the Glastonbury Festival and the Tokyo Olympics. because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spotify will dedicate a microsite highlighting the importance of carnival culture in the UK later in August, organisers previously said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Music and performances have been recorded in studios and will be streamed over the Bank Holiday weekend

BBC Radio 1xtra's DJ Ace and Capital Xtra's Remel London will be presenting on the main stage channel.

Shayna Marie and Yinka, also of Capital Xtra, will present on the sound system channel alongside musician Ras Kwame.

Other presenters include BBC Radio London's Aurie Styla and Claire Clottey, as well as DJ Martin Jay

