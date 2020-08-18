Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dean Edwards was found with gunshot wounds to the back of his head in a park in Penge

A suspect has been charged with murdering a man shot in the back of the head.

Dean Edwards, 43, had met friends for a drink and was on his way home when he was killed in Betts Park, Penge, south-east London, on 12 July.

Taylor Purdy has been charged with murder, Scotland Yard said.

The 25-year-old, from south-east London, is due to appear via video-link at a London magistrates' court, which is still to be decided.