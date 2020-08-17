Man in court accused of attempting to murder Met Police officer with pen
- 17 August 2020
A man is due in court accused of trying to kill a Met police officer who was stabbed in the face with a pen in Edgware, north London.
Adrian Popa, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with attempting to murder the female officer who was injured on Manor Park Crescent on Sunday.
He was charged earlier and will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The Met said the officer was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.