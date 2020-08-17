Image caption The reptile was found near Barnes Bridge in west London

A large boa constrictor which was spotted slithering beside the River Thames in west London has been captured.

The snake was caught by the RSCPA on Sunday after being seen in undergrowth near Barnes Bridge.

Jude Guthrie, who collected the reptile, said that due to its size, she believed it had been recently abandoned rather than it being a stray.

She said it was in a good condition and would be taken into specialist care.