Woman charged with murdering boy, 10, in Acton

  • 17 August 2020
A boy was found dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton, on Sunday Image copyright PA Media
A woman has been charged with murdering a 10-year-old boy who was found dead in a house in west London.

The child's body was discovered in a property in Cumberland Park, Acton, after a woman arrived at a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak to officers.

The Met said Olga Freeman, 40, of Cumberland Park, had been charged with the boy's murder.

She is due to appear in custody before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court later.

Scotland Yard said it believed it knew the identity of the boy, who was known to Ms Freeman, but awaited formal identification.

