Woman arrested after 10-year-old boy dies in Acton, west London
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old boy was found dead at a home in west London.
The Met Police said at 02:30 BST on Sunday, a woman went to a police station in west London and spoke to police officers.
A short time later, emergency services found the boy dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton.
Officers believe they know his identity but await formal identification. Next-of-kin have been informed.
The woman was known to the boy, although police could not confirm what their relationship was. No-one else is being sought in connection with the boy's death.
Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating, and a post-mortem examination will be held.