Image copyright Google Image caption Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the boy's death

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old boy was found dead at a home in west London.

The Met Police said at 02:30 BST on Sunday, a woman went to a police station in west London and spoke to police officers.

A short time later, emergency services found the boy dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton.

Officers believe they know his identity but await formal identification. Next-of-kin have been informed.

The woman was known to the boy, although police could not confirm what their relationship was. No-one else is being sought in connection with the boy's death.

Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating, and a post-mortem examination will be held.