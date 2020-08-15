Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting took place in Edmonton in July

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in London.

Christopher George, 26, from Enfield, died after the attack in Edmonton on the evening of 28 July.

He was shot at close range while sat in a car in Sebastopol Road. A post-mortem test gave his cause of death as a single gunshot to the chest.

Leo Donaldson, 27, of Haringey, has also been charged with possession of criminal property and will appear by Highbury Corner magistrates later.