London

Leo Donaldson charged with murder over London fatal shooting

  • 15 August 2020
Related Topics
Beaconsfield Road in Edmonton Image copyright Google
Image caption The shooting took place in Edmonton in July

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in London.

Christopher George, 26, from Enfield, died after the attack in Edmonton on the evening of 28 July.

He was shot at close range while sat in a car in Sebastopol Road. A post-mortem test gave his cause of death as a single gunshot to the chest.

Leo Donaldson, 27, of Haringey, has also been charged with possession of criminal property and will appear by Highbury Corner magistrates later.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites