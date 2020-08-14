Image copyright PA Media Image caption Benjamin Hannam is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey on 1 March 2021

A Met Police officer will stand trial next year charged with membership of a neo-Nazi terrorist organisation.

Benjamin Hannam, of Enfield, is accused of being part of National Action and lying about his political history when applying to join the police.

The 22-year-old faces one terror offence, two fraud offences and one count each of possessing an indecent, and a prohibited image of a child.

He appeared at the Old Bailey where a trial date was set for 1 March 2021.

Mr Hannam is accused of being part of National Action between 17 December 2016 and 1 January 2018, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The suspended police constable is also charged with possessing an indecent image of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child, and two counts of fraud for allegedly claiming in official police forms in 2017 that he had not been a member of an organisation similar to the far right British National Party.

He formally joined the Met in March 2018.

He will next appear in court for a plea and trial preparation on 14 December.