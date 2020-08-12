Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption Millie the Jack Russell is now staying with leading firefighter Jamie Trew, who found her

A dog that nearly died in a fire is being fostered by the firefighter who saved her.

Fire crews were called to a flat fire in Newham on 28 July and found a woman being treated outside by paramedics but learned her Jack Russell was missing.

Lead firefighter Jamie Trew found Millie lying apparently "lifeless" under a bed. She was given oxygen and water and came to after 10 minutes.

Her owner has agreed Mr Trew will look after Millie while the owner recovers.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station cooled Millie with water to bring down her core temperature

Firefighters from Ilford Station were called at about 21:50 BST to a ground floor flat in Forest View Road.

Wearing breathing apparatus they searched for Millie in the bedroom and discovered her apparently lifeless body when they lifted up the bed.

'A lovely ending'

Station officer Dean Ivil, who was at the scene, said: "After 10 minutes she showed signs of life and she eventually regained consciousness enough to start walking and was taken to the local emergency vet.

"After a short stay there, her owner has agreed she can be fostered and she is now happily staying with leading firefighter Jamie Trew who found her."

"It's a lovely ending for what could have been a tragic story. If her owner decides it's best, Millie has a forever home with Jamie and his family," he added.

Part of the bedroom was damaged in the fire, which was under control within 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.