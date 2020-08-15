Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sam Atkinson, her great nephew, said he now dreams that 'something is falling' on him

A construction crane which killed a woman when it toppled onto her east London home could take up to six months to be removed, a council has warned.

June Harvey, 84, was found on the first floor of her home after the 20m (65ft) crane crashed down in Bow, on 8 July.

One month on, her family still feel they have been "left in limbo".

Removing the crane is said to be one of the "most complex operations of its kind to be undertaken in London for many years".

The crane was being used by Swan Housing Association and NU Living to build flats on the site of a former electrical sub-station when it crashed onto Compton Close.

A construction worker, who was critically injured, was taken to hospital and is now in a stable condition, the Met Police said.

An investigation into the crash, involving the Met, the Health and Safety Executive and the London Fire Brigade, is still ongoing.

No arrests have been made and Tower Hamlets Council said initial estimates predicted it would take three months to stabilise and remove the crane safely.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the onset of winter it could take even longer, the council warned.

In a statement it pledged monthly updates for residents.

"We are not in a position at this stage to guarantee a specific timescale and we do not want to tell you [residents] one thing now, only to disappoint you later," a Tower Hamlets Council spokeswoman said.

"We would therefore encourage you to plan for a range of between four and six months."

Ms Harvey's niece Jacqui and her 28-year-old son Sam Atkinson, who lived in the same house, were just metres away from Ms Harvey when the crane hit and have spent that last month in a hotel.

"After such a trauma we'd love a home to go to, because ours has been destroyed," Mr Atkinson said.

"It's been extremely tough for everybody, and for me it's the only home I've ever known. I get really tearful a lot of time.

"I can't face going back to that site at all, I just get really emotional and I can barely sleep at night."

Mr Atkinson, who works as a chef, is still on furlough and feels as though their lives have been "left in limbo".

He added: "Each day that goes by it just gets more complicated, dealing with law and lawyers - it's something that isn't' clear to us and we never thought we'd have to go through.

"It's just a wait for answers. It seems like it might be next year until they move the crane and the investigation is pretty much at a standstill."