Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police believe Dean Edwards was shot in the back of the head as he left Betts Park

The grieving daughter of a man shot dead in a south London park urged anyone with information about his killer to come forward.

Dean Edwards was found shot in the back of the head after he took a shortcut through Betts Park, Penge, on 12 July.

His daughter Hollie Edwards said her father was an "innocent person" and someone who "hated arguments and confrontation".

Detectives investigating Mr Edwards' murder have yet to make any arrests.

A month on from the fatal shooting the Met Police still believe Mr Edwards was a victim of mistaken identity.

Mr Edwards was walking through Betts Park on his way home from meeting his friends for a drink and was about to leave the park via the Croydon Road exit, when he was shot in the back of the head, police said.

CCTV footage showed he left the pub at 23:50 BST and went into Betts Park 25 minutes later.

'Hardest time'

Police believe he was shot sometime between 00:15 and 01:00.

Ms Edwards said she had not only lost her dad but had "lost her best friend".

"Our dad was a friendly, bubbly and loving person," she said.

"He was the best dad that we could have ever asked for and was an amazing grandad to our children.

"This last month, without him, has been the hardest time of our lives.

"Someone out there knows what happened to our dad. Someone knows who did this."