Image copyright Met Police Image caption Schoolboy Baptista Adjei lived with his family in North Woolwich

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of fatally stabbing a teenager on a bus over "school beef chat" on social media.

Baptista Adjei, 15, was attacked as he travelled with a group of friends to Stratford, east London, in October.

A youth wearing a blue latex glove and carrying a hunting knife boarded the bus and stabbed Baptista twice in the chest.

He was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey.

A co-defendant, also 16, was cleared of all charges and discharged.

The court previously heard Baptista got off the bus and ran away but collapsed on the ground near a McDonald's.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Baptista Adjei died after getting off a bus near Stratford Shopping Centre

Another boy was also stabbed in the arm and leg but survived, jurors were told.

He later told police the attack on the afternoon of 10 October had followed some inter-school banter on Snapchat a couple of weeks earlier.

He said the "school beef chat" had started out in fun before a football match.

The knife used was found to have a blade that was 10in (25cm) long.

The teenager who wielded it denied murder and wounding with intent but admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing, claiming he only took the knife to scare Baptista and cause a minor injury.

He told jurors he could not remember what he did to Baptista on the bus.

He will be sentenced for murder on 25 September.