Stephen Lawrence murder investigation 'inactive'

Detectives investigating the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence have said that all "identified lines of inquiry have been completed" and it has moved to an "inactive phase".

The 18-year-old was killed in an unprovoked attack in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993.

Gary Dobson and David Norris were convicted of his murder in 2012.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said Mr Lawrence's family had been told about the latest operational developments.